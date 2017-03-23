Opelousas to see low-income housing i...

Opelousas to see low-income housing in the future

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Opelousas Housing Authority is addressing a desperate need for affordable housing by building up to 45 new homes for low-income families.

