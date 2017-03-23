Opelousas to see low-income housing in the future
The Opelousas Housing Authority is addressing a desperate need for affordable housing by building up to 45 new homes for low-income families.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Michelle
|14
|Mexicans in CP (Nov '13)
|6 hr
|Michelle
|48
|Concerned
|20 hr
|Nwks
|1
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Thu
|hmmmm
|111
|Watch your back
|Mar 23
|Knowit
|1
|Ville Platte fitness
|Mar 20
|Chad
|18
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Mar 18
|Sad
|33
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC