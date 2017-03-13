Opelousas teen charged with after hou...

Opelousas teen charged with after hours battery of substitute teacher

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A high school student in Opelousas is facing battery charges, after police say she got in an off-campus fight last week. Officers say the girl told them she started the fight because she thought a substitute teacher at her school had sex with her boyfriend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Wed I dare you 29
Vacation Wed Glen37p 1
Ville Platte fitness Wed Shane or not Shane 15
Loves truck stop (Dec '14) Mar 13 In the Know 8
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) Mar 13 Yes 323
Assistant DAS is a CROOK Mar 12 Wrong topic person 9
Carie Johnson ? Mar 11 Ticklemepink 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,603,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC