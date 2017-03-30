Opelousas Police work to rid streets of guns, drugs
"It's not tolerated in the city of Opelousas and we'll be enforcing it hard," said Opelousas Police Chief, Donald Thompson. "If they stop sterotyping young guys with felonies or been in a jail, they can get a job," explained Anderson.
