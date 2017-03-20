Opelousas man wanted in connection to Ville Platte burglaries Police are looking for an Opelousas man who is wanted for multiple business burglaries in Ville Platte Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/20/opelousas-man-wanted-connection-ville-platte-burglaries/99424570/ Police Chief Neal Lartigue said in a news release that officers have a warrant to arrest Abraham Bradley Chambers, 48, on charges of burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. Chambers is wanted in connection with several burglaries that occurred over four days between March 15-18, according to KLFY .

