Opelousas man in jail for 2014 murder...

Opelousas man in jail for 2014 murder charged in 2013 cold case murder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Det. Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said Diovanni LaFountain, 25, was charged on March 6, 2017, with second-degree murder for Truitt's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carie Johnson ? 3 hr Ticklemepink 1
Ville Platte fitness 9 hr Keri G 10
Bicyc for Chief of Police Fri Hate idiots 2
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) Mar 7 I dare you 26
CP drugs Mar 7 Flash_62 1
Levee landing Mar 5 Cp3o 2
Assistant DAS is a CROOK Mar 5 silver 8
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,481,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC