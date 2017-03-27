Opelousas man facing eight counts of ...

Opelousas man facing eight counts of attempted murder

An Opelousas man is in jail facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot at a vehicle with eight people inside of it. According to Opelousas Police, 18-year-old Carl Guillory Jr. Is facing eight counts of attempted second degree and illegal possession of stolen firearms charges.

