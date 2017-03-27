Opelousas man facing eight counts of attempted murder
An Opelousas man is in jail facing attempted murder charges after police say he shot at a vehicle with eight people inside of it. According to Opelousas Police, 18-year-old Carl Guillory Jr. Is facing eight counts of attempted second degree and illegal possession of stolen firearms charges.
