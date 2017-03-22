Opelousas firefighters investigate re...

Opelousas firefighters investigate residential fire

Saturday Mar 18 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A spokesman with the Opelousas Fire Department says they received a call at 3:07 p.m. about heavy smoke and flames emitting from a residence in the 800 block of Bernice Street.

