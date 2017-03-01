Off-duty Opelousas Police officer amo...

Off-duty Opelousas Police officer among 3 arrested for interfering with Sheriffa s investigation

Wednesday Mar 1

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. - A sergeant with the Opelousas Police Department was arrested while off-duty yesterday after allegedly arguing and defying the commands of St. Landry Parish sheriff's deputies.

