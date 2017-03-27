NOPD: Man shot in the St. Claude neighborhood
According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the man was shot near the intersection of France and Urquhart streets. Closing arguments are expected today in the second-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Nathaniel "Dirty Red" Reynaud.
