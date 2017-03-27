NOPD: Man shot in the St. Claude neig...

NOPD: Man shot in the St. Claude neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, the man was shot near the intersection of France and Urquhart streets. Closing arguments are expected today in the second-degree murder trial of the man accused of killing Nathaniel "Dirty Red" Reynaud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13) Mar 25 Michelle 14
Mexicans in CP (Nov '13) Mar 25 Michelle 48
Concerned Mar 25 Nwks 1
Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09) Mar 23 hmmmm 111
Watch your back Mar 23 Knowit 1
Ville Platte fitness Mar 20 Chad 18
Charles Labbe (Jun '16) Mar 18 Sad 33
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC