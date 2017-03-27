Men accused of stealing rims and tires in Opelousas area

A man is wanted by Opelousas Police for allegedly breaking into a business and attempting to steal rims and tires. On March 16, 2017, investigators with the Opelousas Police Department were able to obtain arrest warrants on Deshawn Savoie, Roger Thomas II, and Morion Semien for breaking into Nissan of Opelousas on March 15, 2017.

