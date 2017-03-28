Marianites of Holy Cross Celebrate 2017 Jubilees In 2017, twenty-seven Marianites of Holy Cross will celebrate anniversaries of entrance into the Congregation. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/2017/03/28/marianites-holy-cross-celebrate-2017-jubilees/99749308/ Sister Mary Joan Barry, a native of County Cork, Ireland, ministered as an elementary teacher in school staffed by the Marianites throughout Louisiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.