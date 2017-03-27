Man arrested in Opelousas on multiple...

Man arrested in Opelousas on multiple possession charges

Saturday Mar 25

At 11:20 a.m. today, officers with the Opelousas Police Department responded to the 400 block of S. Lombard St., regarding a disturbance involving an armed suspect. According to a spokesman with the Opelousas Police Department, police located two firearms in the suspect's Lombard St. residence.

Opelousas, LA

