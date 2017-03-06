Man arrested for rape in Opelousas
Man arrested for rape in Opelousas A man has been arrested after allegedly raping an Opelousas woman Monday morning, Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/06/man-arrested-rape-opelousas/98827962/ Sgt. Crystal Leblanc, a spokeswoman for the Opelousas Police Department, said Smith and the victim had a previous encounter with one another, and returned to his home after she forgot something there.
