Judge: Anseman ineligible for appeals court race
Judge: Anseman ineligible for appeals court race Judge Alonzo Harris ruled Monday that Vanessa Anseman is ineligible to run for 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/2017/03/13/judge-anseman-must-withdraw-appeals-court-race/99141624/ Judge Alonzo Harris ruled Monday in the 27th Judicial District that Vanessa Waguespack Anseman is not eligible to run for 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal because she does not meet certain requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|9 hr
|I dare you
|27
|Ville Platte fitness
|11 hr
|Amanda
|14
|Loves truck stop (Dec '14)
|Mon
|In the Know
|8
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|Yes
|323
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Sun
|Wrong topic person
|9
|Carie Johnson ?
|Mar 11
|Ticklemepink
|1
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 10
|Hate idiots
|2
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC