Judge: Anseman ineligible for appeals...

Judge: Anseman ineligible for appeals court race

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily World

Judge: Anseman ineligible for appeals court race Judge Alonzo Harris ruled Monday that Vanessa Anseman is ineligible to run for 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/local/2017/03/13/judge-anseman-must-withdraw-appeals-court-race/99141624/ Judge Alonzo Harris ruled Monday in the 27th Judicial District that Vanessa Waguespack Anseman is not eligible to run for 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal because she does not meet certain requirements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16) 9 hr I dare you 27
Ville Platte fitness 11 hr Amanda 14
Loves truck stop (Dec '14) Mon In the Know 8
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) Mon Yes 323
Assistant DAS is a CROOK Sun Wrong topic person 9
Carie Johnson ? Mar 11 Ticklemepink 1
Bicyc for Chief of Police Mar 10 Hate idiots 2
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC