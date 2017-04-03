Johnny Carriere, Executive Director of Opelousas Lighthouse Mission
The Opelousas Lighthouse Mission broken ground on a new 64 bed dorm and office facility at 704 W South Street Friday morning. The project will triple the Mission's current bed count, which is currently at capacity at 32. The finished mission will have a total of 96 beds after completion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Duvall
|1 hr
|Concerned
|3
|Ville Platte fitness
|Sun
|RJD
|19
|Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16)
|Mar 29
|HENRY
|3
|3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ...
|Mar 29
|Pam
|1
|Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|14
|Mexicans in CP (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|48
|Concerned
|Mar 25
|Nwks
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC