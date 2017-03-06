Here's The Beef Cook Off

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The 32nd annual Here's The Beef Cook off will be held Sunday, March 4th. The St. Landry Cattlemen's Association will sponsor the event at the St. Landry Parish Ag Building behind the Yambilee Building on US 190 West near Opelousas.

