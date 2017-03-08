Gannett owned Alexandria paper moves to 3 days a week publication
The Town Talk in Alexandria and two other Gannett newspapers will cut publication schedules to three days a week, according to sources connected with the announcement. In addition to The Town Talk, Gannett's newspapers in Opelousas and Hattiesburg were also affected.
