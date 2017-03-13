Gambit's 2017 guide to Louisiana fairs and festivals

A tour of Louisiana's fairs and festivals is like a walk through the history of the diverse people, cultures, foods and traditions that are the fabric of the state. There's something unique to do every month, whether it is watching traditional dances of the Attakapas Prairie Tribe in Opelousas or learning how our forebears lived and worked at Old Farmers Day in Loranger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.