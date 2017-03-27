Former postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail
An Arnaudville man is facing five years in prison and a $25,000 fine after he plead guilt to stealing cell phones from the mail. According to the guilty plea, the Opelousas postmaster reported to police that there was information linking Tremayne Cluse to missing packages.
