Former postal employee pleads guilty

Former postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail

21 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

An Arnaudville man is facing five years in prison and a $25,000 fine after he plead guilt to stealing cell phones from the mail. According to the guilty plea, the Opelousas postmaster reported to police that there was information linking Tremayne Cluse to missing packages.

