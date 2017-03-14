Firefighters take advantage of new center Firefighters from several agencies broke in a new public safety training center in St. Landry Parish last month. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/03/14/firefighters-take-advantage-new-center/99163048/ Using live props from the Emergency Training Institute in Baton Rouge, St. Landry Parish Fire District 1, St. Landry Parish Fire District 3, St. Landry Fire District 5, Sunset Volunteer Fire Department, and Opelousas Fire Department participated in a classroom and hands-on flammable liquids and gas training.

