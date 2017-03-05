Delta Sigma Theta Opelousas chapter celebrates Ruby anniversary
LAFAYETTE, La. The Ruby Anniversary of the Opelousas chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority hosted its 40th anniversary celebration Saturday at the Petroleum Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ville Platte fitness
|8 hr
|R J D
|4
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|I dare you
|26
|CP drugs
|Tue
|Flash_62
|1
|Levee landing
|Mar 5
|Cp3o
|2
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Mar 5
|silver
|8
|Charles Labbe (Jun '16)
|Mar 3
|Lol
|32
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 3
|LamiBilat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC