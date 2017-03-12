Abandoned house goes up in flames in Opelousas
Fire Chief Charles Mason said the blaze was reported to dispatchers around 3:48 p.m. in the 300 block of Cenla Street. He said it took crews 20 minutes to get the fire out after arriving and finding the home engulfed in flames.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ville Platte fitness
|5 hr
|Clayton Bigsby
|13
|Loves truck stop (Dec '14)
|20 hr
|In the Know
|8
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|21 hr
|Yes
|323
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Sun
|Wrong topic person
|9
|Carie Johnson ?
|Sat
|Ticklemepink
|1
|Bicyc for Chief of Police
|Mar 10
|Hate idiots
|2
|Church Point Booster Club Auction (Sep '16)
|Mar 7
|I dare you
|26
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC