Abandoned house goes up in flames in ...

Abandoned house goes up in flames in Opelousas

Fire Chief Charles Mason said the blaze was reported to dispatchers around 3:48 p.m. in the 300 block of Cenla Street. He said it took crews 20 minutes to get the fire out after arriving and finding the home engulfed in flames.

