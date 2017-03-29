2 traffic stops in Opelousas lead to 2 drug busts
Two separate traffic stops conducted this morning have lead to a significant amount of illegal drugs being recovered and two arrests made. During the first traffic stop, officers were able to recover 18 individual package bags of marijuana after the vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Opelousas Music Thread (Jun '16)
|8 hr
|HENRY
|3
|3-year-old dies after being left in vehicle in ...
|16 hr
|Pam
|1
|Sunny Fried Chicken (Jul '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|14
|Mexicans in CP (Nov '13)
|Mar 25
|Michelle
|48
|Concerned
|Mar 25
|Nwks
|1
|Heather Thibodeaux (Apr '09)
|Mar 23
|hmmmm
|111
|Watch your back
|Mar 23
|Knowit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC