What's happening at Opelousas Catholic
What's happening at Opelousas Catholic Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic this week: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/02/06/whats-happening-opelousas-catholic/97562880/ The OC Tasters' Dinner and Auction is Wednesday night at the Opelousas Civic center. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be sold at the door for $45 per person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|79
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|Feb 7
|Justwoundering
|5
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Feb 4
|silver
|6
|Nezat's Outboard Repair (Aug '09)
|Feb 3
|Sold
|47
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Feb 2
|Harassed
|19
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC