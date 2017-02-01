Tickets on sale for OC's annual tasting anda

Opelousas Catholic School will be hosting its 18th Annual School Tasters' Dinner, Auction and Culinary Competition next Wednesday evening at the Opelousas Civic Center. Tickets on sale for OC's annual tasting and competition Opelousas Catholic School will be hosting its 18th Annual School Tasters' Dinner, Auction and Culinary Competition next Wednesday evening at the Opelousas Civic Center.

