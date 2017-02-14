St. Landry woman guilty of stealing more thana
A St. Landry Parish woman was sentenced to 57 months in prison for stealing more than $116,000 in cash from an Opelousas-based medical imaging business, United States Attorney Stephanie A. Finley announced Tuesday.
