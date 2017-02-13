St. Landry Tax Commission to diversify membership The St. Landry Tax Commission voted Thursday towards diversifying membership to other parish tax collecting bodies. Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/02/13/st-landry-tax-commission-diversify-membership/97717340/ St. Landry Tax Commission members conduct an afternoon meeting Thursday at the Port Barre Towh Hall where they agreed to change the makeup of the board to include representatives from other local tax bodies that weren't included when the commission was first formed.

