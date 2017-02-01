St. Landry Crime Stoppers for Feb. 1, 2017

James Rozas is wanted in Acadia Parish for vehicle theft and by the St Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for violation of a protective order, resisting arrest and simple escape. Rozas was last seen in the Eunice area around 227 Patton Street where he escaped from deputies during his arrest, according to Major Eddie Thibodeaux, spokesman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

