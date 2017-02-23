See arrests for Thursday
Troy Collins, 22, 936 E. South St., Opelousas, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, special sex offender ID cards required. See arrests for Thursday Troy Collins, 22, 936 E. South St., Opelousas, failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, special sex offender ID cards required.
