A Memorial Mass for Allen "T-Lan" Ardoin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017, at Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. Mr. Ardoin was a U. S. Army Veteran who proudly served his country.
