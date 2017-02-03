Outstanding Foster Parent named

Outstanding Foster Parent named

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

To bring attention to the importance of foster care and the need for more volunteers to step forward to serve as foster parents, the Rotary Club of Opelousas Sunrise works with DCFS to identify and honor an outstanding individual as the St. Landry Parish "Foster Parent of the Year." Boutte was honored at a ceremony at CASA of St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church Point Booster Club Auction 23 min Citizen 17
Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ... Sun Percy Castille 4
Assistant DAS is a CROOK Sat silver 6
Nezat's Outboard Repair (Aug '09) Feb 3 Sold 47
Does anyone remember? (Oct '12) Feb 2 Harassed 19
RestaurantS in Opelousas Feb 1 Anonymous 1
Petition to Remove Eddie Soileau Jan 29 Deer Stand 4
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC