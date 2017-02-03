Outstanding Foster Parent named

To bring attention to the importance of foster care and the need for more volunteers to step forward to serve as foster parents, the Rotary Club of Opelousas Sunrise works with DCFS to identify and honor an outstanding individual as the St. Landry Parish "Foster Parent of the Year." Boutte was honored at a ceremony at CASA of St. Landry and Evangeline Parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.