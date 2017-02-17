Opelousas teen arrested after police say she made up report of attempted kidnapping
Opelousas Police have arrested a teenager following the report of an attempted kidnapping on February 13th. Police say 17-year-old Jamie Batiste-Andrus of Opelousas is facing a charge of criminal mischief by way of filing a false police report, after police say she claimed to be the victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Fri
|G-unit
|9
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Audit: Ville Platte fails to make bond payments...
|Feb 12
|silver
|1
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|Feb 7
|Justwoundering
|5
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Feb 4
|silver
|6
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC