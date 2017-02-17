Opelousas teen arrested after police ...

Opelousas teen arrested after police say she made up report of attempted kidnapping

Thursday Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Opelousas Police have arrested a teenager following the report of an attempted kidnapping on February 13th. Police say 17-year-old Jamie Batiste-Andrus of Opelousas is facing a charge of criminal mischief by way of filing a false police report, after police say she claimed to be the victim.

