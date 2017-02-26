Opelousas police officer injured trying to take fighter into custody
OPELOUSAS, La. The Public Information Officer for the Opelousas Police Department received lacerations to the mouth after being assaulted by a man Saturday night inside a dance at the Yambilee Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Levee landing
|10 hr
|Wandering
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Tue
|WTF
|87
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|321
|No open containers for Church Point Mardi Gras
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|3
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|Feb 22
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|yourName00
|3
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Feb 17
|G-unit
|9
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC