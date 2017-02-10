Opelousas police chief concerned with possible budget cuts
Opelousas police are getting a sense of cuts that could be on the way. The department's budget is facing a $400,000 cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Thu
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 7
|Citizen
|79
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|Feb 7
|Justwoundering
|5
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Feb 4
|silver
|6
|Nezat's Outboard Repair (Aug '09)
|Feb 3
|Sold
|47
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Feb 2
|Harassed
|19
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC