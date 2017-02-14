Opelousas passes city budget after mo...

Opelousas passes city budget after months of negotiations

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

The city of Opelousas finally has a budget, after being without one since September. Opelousas started out with more than a half-million dollar budget shortfall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Duos Cajun Corner (May '14) 2 hr G-unit 9
Church Point Booster Club Auction Thu Citizen 25
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) Wed CHANGEIT 81
News Audit: Ville Platte fails to make bond payments... Feb 12 silver 1
Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09) Feb 9 He aint real on t... 20
Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ... Feb 7 Justwoundering 5
Assistant DAS is a CROOK Feb 4 silver 6
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,197 • Total comments across all topics: 278,947,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC