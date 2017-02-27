Opelousas man found guilty of murder
Jeffery Fisher's trial ended with a unanimous decision from the jury of guilty of second degree murder in the death of Walid Mohamed Alqohaif. He now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.
