Opelousas man found guilty of murder

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Jeffery Fisher's trial ended with a unanimous decision from the jury of guilty of second degree murder in the death of Walid Mohamed Alqohaif. He now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

