Opelousas man arrested for multiple vehicle burglary charges
Deputy Richard Wiseman with the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area where several break-ins had been reported and observed a vehicle fitting the description of the one that was possibly used during the burglaries on Sunday, said Sheriff Doug Hebert. Wiseman was approached by Eddie Lee McClain, 25, of Opelousas.
