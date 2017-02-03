Opelousas High head football coach re...

Opelousas High head football coach resigns following allegation of abuse

Friday Feb 3

The principal at Opelousas Senior High School has confirmed with News 10 that the head football coach/athletic director, Dwight Collins, has resigned. Collins resigned as of this week, but the circumstances behind his resignation are unknown, but just last Thursday, a parent of a student at the school filed a police report against Collins.

