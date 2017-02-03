Opelousas High head football coach resigns following allegation of abuse
The principal at Opelousas Senior High School has confirmed with News 10 that the head football coach/athletic director, Dwight Collins, has resigned. Collins resigned as of this week, but the circumstances behind his resignation are unknown, but just last Thursday, a parent of a student at the school filed a police report against Collins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|2 hr
|Citizen
|22
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|3 hr
|Citizen
|79
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|8 hr
|Justwoundering
|5
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Feb 4
|silver
|6
|Nezat's Outboard Repair (Aug '09)
|Feb 3
|Sold
|47
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|Feb 2
|Harassed
|19
|RestaurantS in Opelousas
|Feb 1
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC