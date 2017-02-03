Opelousas family safe after early mor...

Opelousas family safe after early morning gunfire

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

An Opelousas family says they're lucky to be alive after someone fired 25 shots at their house. The shooting happened last night on the 600 block of Pulford Street.

Opelousas, LA

