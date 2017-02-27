Museum hosting two programs for Women's Historya
The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will be hosting two presentations in March in honor of National Women's History Month, Museum hosting two programs for Women's History Month The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will be hosting two presentations in March in honor of National Women's History Month, Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/02/27/museum-hosting-two-programs-womens-history-month/98479720/ This year in celebration of Women's History Month, the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will be hosting two presentations on historic women from Opelousas and St. Landry Parish this March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Levee landing
|10 hr
|Wandering
|1
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Tue
|WTF
|87
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|321
|No open containers for Church Point Mardi Gras
|Mon
|LamiBilat
|3
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|Feb 22
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|yourName00
|3
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Feb 17
|G-unit
|9
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC