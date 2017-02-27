Museum hosting two programs for Women's Historya

The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will be hosting two presentations in March in honor of National Women's History Month, Museum hosting two programs for Women's History Month The Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will be hosting two presentations in March in honor of National Women's History Month, Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/02/27/museum-hosting-two-programs-womens-history-month/98479720/ This year in celebration of Women's History Month, the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center will be hosting two presentations on historic women from Opelousas and St. Landry Parish this March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.