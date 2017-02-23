Jury finds man guilty of murder in 2016 killing of Bikini Betty manager
A St. Landry Parish jury has found a man accused in the January 2016 killing of a 29-year-old convenience store manager guilty of murder, according to the Opelousas Police Department. Det. Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|2 min
|Benice Roulette
|86
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|1 hr
|LamiBilat
|321
|No open containers for Church Point Mardi Gras
|1 hr
|LamiBilat
|3
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|Feb 22
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|Feb 22
|yourName00
|3
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Feb 17
|G-unit
|9
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC