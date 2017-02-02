Guitar Gable remembered for 'unique sound'
Guitar Gable remembered for 'unique sound' St. Landry Parish guitarist influenced national hits, swamp pop genre Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.theadvertiser.com/story/news/2017/02/02/guitar-gable-remembered-unique-sound/97403174/ C.C. Adcock looks back at his time with Guitar Gable with fond memories. Adcock puts the St. Landry Parish guitar legend's music on the same level as Van Halen, Freddie King and other legendary guitar slingers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember? (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|Harassed
|19
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Wed
|hello
|5
|RestaurantS in Opelousas
|Wed
|Saysyousaysme
|1
|Petition to Remove Eddie Soileau
|Jan 29
|Deer Stand
|4
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|Jan 28
|Della
|3
|Evidence _ What evidence? Brandon Scott Lavergne (Aug '12)
|Jan 21
|mantalk
|7
|Church Point Briscoes (Feb '15)
|Jan 20
|Username
|13
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC