Frank's Mardi Gras Parade Frank's Parade Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/picture-gallery/news/local/2017/02/28/franks-mardi-gras-parade/98533358/ Mardi Gras revelers pass a good time as they ride in the Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Parade Tuesday in Opelousas. A large crowd gathered on Landry Street Tuesday morning to witness the annual Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Mardi Gras Parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.