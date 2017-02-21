Boil advisory issued for parts of the Town of Leonville
The Town of Leonville has experienced problems with our water supply system. The Town's water system is a very large, rural water system that stretches from outskirts of Port Barre, outskirts of Arnaudville, outskirts of Opelousas, and all areas in between.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
