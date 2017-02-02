Black History Month: Highlighting Ope...

Black History Month: Highlighting Opelousas 1st African American Mayor

February is black history month and we're honoring life-long Opelousas resident, John Joseph, who served as the city's first African-American mayor. In honor of black history month, the Opelousas Museum and Interpretive Center has a special exhibit up in recognition of John.

