Arts calendar for February-March

River Community Church, 36367 Old Perkins Road, Prairieville, is accepting submissions from youngsters ages 5 to 13 for its annual Children's Community Art Show, which opens Sunday, Feb. 26, and runs through April 2. Viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays and during the week when the church office is open. For requirements and take-in times, call 744-4367 or email [email protected] .

