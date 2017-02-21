Arts calendar for February-March
River Community Church, 36367 Old Perkins Road, Prairieville, is accepting submissions from youngsters ages 5 to 13 for its annual Children's Community Art Show, which opens Sunday, Feb. 26, and runs through April 2. Viewing will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays and during the week when the church office is open. For requirements and take-in times, call 744-4367 or email [email protected] .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Feb 17
|G-unit
|9
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Audit: Ville Platte fails to make bond payments...
|Feb 12
|silver
|1
|Napa Auto Parts or Car Quest (Apr '09)
|Feb 9
|He aint real on t...
|20
|Percy castile and wife still dealing meth 2017 ...
|Feb 7
|Justwoundering
|5
|Assistant DAS is a CROOK
|Feb 4
|silver
|6
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC