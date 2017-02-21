Arrest made after house in Opelousas was shot 25 times
Two arrests have been made following a shooting that happened earlier this month in Opelousas in the 600 block of Pulford Street. Two cousins, Reginald Manuel and Kenneth Manual, are facing charges of assault by drive-by shooting, five counts attempted first degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and shooting in a gun free zone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|5 hr
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|yourName00
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|5 hr
|yourName00
|320
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Feb 17
|G-unit
|9
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Audit: Ville Platte fails to make bond payments...
|Feb 12
|silver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC