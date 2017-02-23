Anonymous donors are paying out of po...

Opelousas, Louisiana The Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Parade, a tradition that's been rolling through the streets of Opelousas for years, was in jeopardy because of the recent budget cuts to the Opelousas Police Department. Anonymous donors stepped in and the parade is back in action for Mardi Gras day.

