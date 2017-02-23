Anonymous donors are paying out of pocket so the Half Fast Krewe of Franka s Parade can have secu...
Opelousas, Louisiana The Half Fast Krewe of Frank's Parade, a tradition that's been rolling through the streets of Opelousas for years, was in jeopardy because of the recent budget cuts to the Opelousas Police Department. Anonymous donors stepped in and the parade is back in action for Mardi Gras day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|Wed
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|Wed
|yourName00
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|Wed
|yourName00
|320
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Feb 17
|G-unit
|9
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Audit: Ville Platte fails to make bond payments...
|Feb 12
|silver
|1
Find what you want!
Search Opelousas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC