2 arrested on 5 counts of attempted murder for drive-by shooting in Opelousas
Two men have been arrested on a list of charges, including five counts of attempted murder, in connection to a shooting in Opelousas earlier this month. Chief Donald Thompson said officers located Kenneth Manuel, 21, and Reginald Manuel, 18, both of Opelousas Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Perrault Street.
Opelousas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11)
|22 hr
|yourName00
|22
|why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|yourName00
|3
|Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|yourName00
|320
|Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15)
|Feb 18
|Zero tolerance
|84
|Duos Cajun Corner (May '14)
|Feb 17
|G-unit
|9
|Church Point Booster Club Auction
|Feb 16
|Citizen
|25
|Audit: Ville Platte fails to make bond payments...
|Feb 12
|silver
|1
