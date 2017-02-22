2 arrested on 5 counts of attempted m...

2 arrested on 5 counts of attempted murder for drive-by shooting in Opelousas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KLFY-TV Lafayette

Two men have been arrested on a list of charges, including five counts of attempted murder, in connection to a shooting in Opelousas earlier this month. Chief Donald Thompson said officers located Kenneth Manuel, 21, and Reginald Manuel, 18, both of Opelousas Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Perrault Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLFY-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Opelousas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's up with Tessa G Evelyns daughter? (Sep '11) 22 hr yourName00 22
why was Joey Olivier arrested this week end in ... (Jun '16) 22 hr yourName00 3
Who is the hottest guy in Church Point? (Feb '09) 22 hr yourName00 320
Improve CP Mardi Gras (Feb '15) Feb 18 Zero tolerance 84
Duos Cajun Corner (May '14) Feb 17 G-unit 9
Church Point Booster Club Auction Feb 16 Citizen 25
News Audit: Ville Platte fails to make bond payments... Feb 12 silver 1
See all Opelousas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Opelousas Forum Now

Opelousas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Opelousas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Opelousas, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC