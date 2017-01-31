What's happening at Opelousas Catholic Here's what's happening at Opelousas Catholic School this week: Check out this story on dailyworld.com: http://www.dailyworld.com/story/news/local/2017/01/31/whats-happening-opelousas-catholic/97281418/ Catholic Schools Week is being celebrated nationwide this week. On Wednesday, elementary school students will see a guest speaker and hold a "balloon Rosary."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily World.